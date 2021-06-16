 
Stallion Gold Commences Surface Exploration at Valley County, Idaho Gold Project

The project is comprised of 695 mining claims covering 5,644 hectares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (Frankfurt: HM4) (“Stallion Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a field crew from Idaho has commenced a Surface Exploration Program (the “Program”) on the Horse Heaven Gold Project (“Horse Heaven” or the “Project”) near Yellow Pine, Idaho.

"This is an exciting time for the Company as we kick off our first ground-based exploration program.  The program is critical to advance the Project in preparation for advanced geophysical surveys and drill hole targeting. We’re also happy to report that the majority of the crew and resources are from Idaho as we work to support economic development in the state,” said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Stallion Gold.

The field crew, under direction of Stallion Gold President and Qualified Person William Breen, P.G., is undertaking an extensive soil, stream sediment, and rock geochemical survey of the Golden Gate Fault Zone, aiming to determine the location of anomalous Gold and Antimony.

“We are excited to begin work along the Golden Gate Fault Zone,” said Breen. “This is the start of an incredible project, which we believe will lead to some very interesting results and further our understanding of the geology and mineralization present at Horse Heaven.”

Planned Surface Exploration

The initial surface exploration at the Horse Heaven Gold Property will consist of approximately 1,000 samples, the contents of which will be laboratory analyzed to locate mineralization which was the first reported in historical surveys over 40 years ago. The mobilization of the field crew represents the first step in a series of robust testing plans, implementing a combination of classic methods and cutting-edge technology and science. A ground magnetic and VLF geophysical survey will be done for the first time along the Golden Gate Fault Zone, the priority target zone of this initial program. These initial geophysical and geochemical surveys will be followed by IP or CSAMT geophysical survey to define drill targets for maximum efficiency and accuracy.

