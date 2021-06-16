RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Lebanese Red Cross Selects MillionBridges as one of its Payment Providers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that partner MillionBridges has been selected as one of the Payment Providers for The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC). The Lebanese Red Cross is part of the International Movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the world's largest and most widely recognized network of volunteers. Through the Central Bank issued PSD2 banking license , RevoluPAY provides financial services to its partner MillionBridges.

The Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) is a humanitarian organization that acts during times of war and disaster as an auxiliary to the medical service of the Lebanese Army. Its headquarters are in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut. Founded in 1945, the organization comprises more than 7,000 members/volunteers and 360 staff. The society works with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and is supported by several other National Societies. The LRC also works with the relevant components of the Lebanese authorities, directly with U.N. agencies and other major NGOs.

CEO of MillionBridges, Fadi Chidiac, commented, "We are both humbled and honored to have been chosen by the Lebanese Red Cross as the Payment Provider during the current humanitarian crisis that has engulfed our country. We also thank our exclusive financial partner, RevoluPAY, for their support and financial technology, which is allowing us to achieve our common goals."

RevoluPAY Humanitarian

Shareholders are aware of the proactiveness of specific management figures who have personally furthered humanitarian and philanthropic activities over many decades. RevoluGROUP corporately pursues a similar mantra through an internal division known as "RevoluPAY Humanitarian" as an extension of these personal historical values. This division identifies sectors in which the Company may provide its financial technology, PSD2 banking license, and corporate support at reduced transaction rates for Not-For-Profit organizations and NGO's helping people in need, homeless, refugees, and victims of natural disasters, wars, and famines. In addition, the Company expects to reveal additional international efforts concerning significant Humanitarian aid partnerships through material and financial logistical assistance to people worldwide who need help.