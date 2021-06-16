EYEFI Awarded New Contract with an Australian State Government Organization

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully won a tender for the provision of integration services and a Phase 1 implementation for a …

This project expands the use of EYEfi Cloud and the Automated Incident Management (AIM) capability to provide visibility and connection of cameras located external to the organization and will also be securely accessible by all authorised and connected organizations.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully won a tender for the provision of integration services and a Phase 1 implementation for a large Australian State Government organization.

EYEfi will be taking a lead role in providing technology integration to the organization, with Phase 1 implementation enabling the connection of 3rd party cameras operated by bus companies, along with other mobile and portable traffic management camera providers. The organization will have access to all camera data and EYEfi's next-generation AIM platform, within EYEfi Cloud.

EYEfi's AIM product is currently installed across the entire fleet of Incident Management Vehicles (IMV's) with the organization, providing improved incident management, compliance, reporting and safety of its field personnel.

The existing solution sold to the organization processes more than 3000 incidents per month, providing real-time incident visibility, GPS tracking of vehicles, automation of incident workflow processes, and a system of record for all incidents being attended to by incident management personnel.

EYEfi will provide further updates to the market once Phase 1 implementation has been completed and should the organization expand the service to the rest of their network.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.