Proscia Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Advancing the Standard of Cancer Research and Diagnosis with Its Concentriq Platform

Proscia's differentiated approach to AI enablement and advanced features helps geographically distributed teams carry out their routine work from within a shared platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American digital pathology and image management software market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Proscia, Inc. with the 2021 North America Customer Value Leadership Award. Proscia's Concentriq platform accelerates the modernization efforts of even the largest networked laboratories to help them easily hit their quality, efficiency, and productivity targets. This computationally enabled platform serves as a launchpad for AI applications developed by both Proscia and third parties.

"Proscia's flagship Concentriq platform is an image management system that uniquely sits at the intersection of digital and computational pathology. It delivers the robust functionality that health systems and laboratories require to power image-based workflows at scale and carry out their day-to-day pathology operations," said Deepak Jayakumar, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Concentriq delivers a market-differentiating experience with an intuitive interface that is easy to operate and drives actionable insights. This experience was designed by pathologists for pathologists to enhance the familiar workflow with optimized image viewing and streamlined sharing and collaboration."

The Concentriq platform delivers significant value by being a singular solution for connecting distributed teams, data, and applications across the global enterprise. In addition to offering the seamless integration of AI applications, the platform has won acclaim for delivering the industry's most pathologist-centric user experience. As a scalable, flexible platform, Concentriq offers support for an unlimited number of users, robust user management permissions, and an open application programming interface (API) that delivers industry-best interoperability. A single deployment of Concentriq integrates with multiple whole slide scanners, laboratory information systems, and image analysis applications, ensuring that it meets users' current and future compatibility needs.

