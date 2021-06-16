DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Rating FYI Achieves Excellent Initial ESG Rating 16.06.2021 / 14:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Key points

- ESG Risk Ratings measure a company's exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and quantifies how well a company manages those risks

- FYI achieves excellent inaugural ESG rating from independent, globally respected agency

- FYI ranks in the top 6th percentile of its peer group

- FYI furthers its commitment to its long-term sustainability objectives

Resources Ltd ("FYI" or "the Company") (ASX:FYI; OTCQB:FYIRF; FSE:SDL) is pleased to advise that the Company has received an excellent initial result for its initial Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating.

The independent ESG rating service company, Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Inc company, provides a best-in-class analysis and methodology to measure a company's exposure to industry specific ESG risks and consequently rates how well a company manages those risks. The ratings are comparable across peers and subindustries.

Based on their evaluation process, Sustainalytics has calculated FYI's initial ESG rating measured against their universe of approximately 14,000 global industry participants including a sub-industry category of 153 direct peer and competitor companies, Sustainalytics has calculated FYI's initial ESG rating based on their stringent evaluation process. FYI achieved an excellent overall ESG rating of 28.0 (out of 100) and a ranking of 9th out of 153 peers (top 6th percentile). FYI was top ranked in 3 categories and top 5 ranking in a further 5 categories. This ranking equated to an adjusted "Medium" score. It is important to note that no company in the peer group achieved a "Low" score due to Sustainalytic's strict analysis methodology.