Blue Apron Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,706,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.25 per share. The gross proceeds to Blue Apron from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Blue Apron, and without giving effect to any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, are expected to be approximately $20.0 million. In addition, Blue Apron has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 705,900 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the public offering are to be sold by Blue Apron. The offering is expected to close on or about June 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become effective. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and made available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and the final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and made available on its website. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding Blue Apron’s plans to consummate its public offering and the anticipated timing and completion of the public offering. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “hope,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including, but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other important risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC, in Blue Apron’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and in any other subsequent filings made with the SEC by Blue Apron. There can be no assurance that Blue Apron will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Blue Apron specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005561/en/