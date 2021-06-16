Progressive Reports May 2021 Results
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for May 2021:
|May
|
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
|2021
|2020
|Change
|Net premiums written
|$3,402.4
|$3,174.2
|7
|%
|Net premiums earned
|$3,388.8
|$2,991.2
|13
|%
|Net income
|$341.1
|$366.9
|(7
|)
|%
|Per share available to common shareholders
|$0.58
|$0.62
|(7
|)
|%
|Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
|$146.3
|$210.6
|(31
|)
|%
|Combined ratio
|93.1
|93.7
|(0.6) pts.
|Average diluted equivalent common shares
|586.9
|587.2
|0
|%
