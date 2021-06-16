Progressive Reports May 2021 Results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.06.2021, 14:15 | 27 | 0 | 0 16.06.2021, 14:15 | MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for May 2021:

May (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $3,402.4 $3,174.2 7 % Net premiums earned $3,388.8 $2,991.2 13 % Net income $341.1 $366.9 (7 ) % Per share available to common shareholders $0.58 $0.62 (7 ) % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $146.3 $210.6 (31 ) % Combined ratio 93.1 93.7 (0.6) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 586.9 587.2 0 % Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





