 
checkAd

Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen's Lumicide(TM) Ribbon Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus)

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

Previously reported independent lab results confirmed killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied …

Previously reported independent lab results confirmed killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced testing results from an independent third-party laboratory confirming that the SteriLumen Lumicide™ Ribbon, Applied UV's proprietary connected UVC disinfection platform for surface disinfection, kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus).

The study was designed to determine the SteriLumen Lumicide™ Ribbon's effectiveness against the SARS-CoV-2 on hard surfaces. CUBRC, Inc. (CUBRC), an independent scientific not-for-profit testing laboratory, performed a laboratory experiment to evaluate the ability of the SteriLumen Lumicide™ Ribbon to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 on two (2) surface substrate materials (stainless-steel and ceramic) at a single distance and two timepoints (5 minutes and 20 minutes). CUBRC performed the tests within its CDC-permitted Biosafety Level 3 facility.

The results demonstrate that the SteriLumen Lumicide™ Ribbon achieved viral inactivation (i.e., viral particles rendered non-infectious) of >3.04-log reduction (>99.908%) at the 5-minute exposure time and >3.66-log reduction (>99.978%) at the 20-minute exposure time on stainless steel, at a distance of 2-inches. On ceramic, the viral inactivation was >3.60-log reduction (> 99.975%) at the 5-minute exposure time and >4.43-log reduction (>99.996%) at the 20-minute exposure time at 2-inches.

"Since SteriLumen's inception, we have believed it to be a powerful antimicrobial technology, effective against all types of pathogens, including a wide variety of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Now we have results from an additional highly reputable independent laboratory confirming SteriLumen's Lumicide™ Ribbon kills the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 ", said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV.

Applied UV announced on September 17, 2020, that ResInnova Laboratories ("ResInnova"), an independent microbiology testing laboratory specializing in antimicrobial technologies, had tested and validated the pathogen killing activity of the Sterilumen Disinfecting System. ResInnova provided SteriLumen with their findings in a report dated September 8, 2017, and updated on May 8, 2020, which found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in dramatically reducing pathogens in the bathroom vanity/sink area. In a Report dated June 30, 2020, ResInnova found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), which according to ResInnova is a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Seite 1 von 3
Applied UV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen's Lumicide(TM) Ribbon Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus) Previously reported independent lab results confirmed killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
ENGlobal Delivers Final Process Module for Hydrogen Plant
Diamcor Increases Revenues to USD $1.2M in First Quarter of New Fiscal Year
Champions Oncology and BGI Americas Announce a Strategic Partnership to Provide Mass Spectrometry ...
Badger Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering as a Capital Pool Company
Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Applied UV Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Vietnam Distributor for Airocide(R) Air Purification Systems
02.06.21
Applied UV's Airocide(R) System Installed in Judges Rooms to Protect Participants at the 28th Grand International Wine Award "MUNDUS VINI" 2021
01.06.21
Applied UV’s Airocide(TM) System Installed in Uruguayan School System