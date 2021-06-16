Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen's Lumicide(TM) Ribbon Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus)

Previously reported independent lab results confirmed killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced testing results from an independent third-party laboratory confirming that the SteriLumen Lumicide™ Ribbon, Applied UV's proprietary connected UVC disinfection platform for surface disinfection, kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus).

The study was designed to determine the SteriLumen Lumicide™ Ribbon's effectiveness against the SARS-CoV-2 on hard surfaces. CUBRC, Inc. (CUBRC), an independent scientific not-for-profit testing laboratory, performed a laboratory experiment to evaluate the ability of the SteriLumen Lumicide™ Ribbon to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 on two (2) surface substrate materials (stainless-steel and ceramic) at a single distance and two timepoints (5 minutes and 20 minutes). CUBRC performed the tests within its CDC-permitted Biosafety Level 3 facility.

The results demonstrate that the SteriLumen Lumicide™ Ribbon achieved viral inactivation (i.e., viral particles rendered non-infectious) of >3.04-log reduction (>99.908%) at the 5-minute exposure time and >3.66-log reduction (>99.978%) at the 20-minute exposure time on stainless steel, at a distance of 2-inches. On ceramic, the viral inactivation was >3.60-log reduction (> 99.975%) at the 5-minute exposure time and >4.43-log reduction (>99.996%) at the 20-minute exposure time at 2-inches.

"Since SteriLumen's inception, we have believed it to be a powerful antimicrobial technology, effective against all types of pathogens, including a wide variety of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Now we have results from an additional highly reputable independent laboratory confirming SteriLumen's Lumicide™ Ribbon kills the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 ", said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV.

Applied UV announced on September 17, 2020, that ResInnova Laboratories ("ResInnova"), an independent microbiology testing laboratory specializing in antimicrobial technologies, had tested and validated the pathogen killing activity of the Sterilumen Disinfecting System. ResInnova provided SteriLumen with their findings in a report dated September 8, 2017, and updated on May 8, 2020, which found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in dramatically reducing pathogens in the bathroom vanity/sink area. In a Report dated June 30, 2020, ResInnova found the SteriLumen Disinfecting System to be effective in killing OC43 human coronavirus ("OC43"), which according to ResInnova is a common surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.