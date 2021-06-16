The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size is Estimated to Exceed $94 Billion by 2025

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global lithium-Ion battery market is likely to be driven by the excellent features of li-ion batteries, increasing adoption of consumer electronics, and growing R&D initiatives by different organizations & battery manufacturers. Moreover, an increase in demand for plug-in vehicles, rising need for automation and battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries, propelling demand for smart devices and other industrial goods, and high requirement of lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications are other key driving factors. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 44.2 billion in 2020 to USD 94.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4%. It added that market for lithium nickel manganese cobalt is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period." The report said: "The energy density of NMC batteries is its primary strength. It achieves this energy density with excellent stability due to the use of an optimum ratio of nickel manganese and cobalt. It also has a good charge and discharge cycle. These features enable its application in industries such as automotive." Active stocks in the markets this week include Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: MLNLF) (TSX-V: ML), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL), Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), Albemarlle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

MarketsAndMarkets continues with: "NMC is used in batteries of laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, power tools, and electrical storage systems. It is lightweight and can better serve slimmer and lighter tablets and smartphones. This property will lead to the gradual replacement of LCO and NCA cathode materials in batteries of notebooks, mobile phones, and tablets. NMC is also used in HEV, EV, and PHEV as it offers higher safety, along with other desired properties. These advantageous properties of NMC are expected to increase its market share in the next five years and ideally positioned it to be the best material available in this industry."