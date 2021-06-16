 
Sapiens Offers Insurers an Effective Way to Meet ISO and NCCI Reporting Requirements

Sapiens partners with Long Group Consultants to augment reporting requirements for workers' compensation and property and casualty insurers

HOLON, Israel, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today a new partnership with Long Group Consultants, Inc. that will empower insurers to meet ISO and NCCI statistical reporting requirements simply and seamlessly, while reducing costs, errors and risks. The partnership will offer workers' compensation and P&C insurers with an out-of-the-box solution for statistical reporting required for data calls, submissions to bureaus or statement reconciliations.

 

Traditionally highly regulated, the reporting requirements in the insurance industry are often rigorous. The partnership between Sapiens and Long Group Consultants will enable Sapiens' customers to more easily and accurately meet strict industry requirements, including data management and other state/bureau reporting needs in the workers' compensation (NCCI, WCSTAT and WCPOLS, Indemnity and Medical) and P&C (ISO) sectors. Together, Sapiens' industry leading solutions and Long Group Consultant's reporting expertise, will provide insurers with full-service statistical reporting capabilities, significantly reducing risk and enabling better planning for updates.

"We are delighted to partner with Long Group and to provide our valued customers a smarter solution that greatly improves their reporting productivity and bottom line, while lowering their risk," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO. "Client data is in excellent hands with our combined solution, which relieves insurers of the stress of searching, training and managing statistical analysts. It also eliminates incorrect reporting which can lead to excessive fines. Statistical reporting is a critical function. Having this out-of-the-box capability through our partnership will reduce the reporting burden on our carrier clients."

