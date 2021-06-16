Columbus McKinnon to Webcast Presentation at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) (the “Company” or “Columbus McKinnon”), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that Greg Rustowicz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2021 Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. An archive of the conversation will be available at the same link following the conference.