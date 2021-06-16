 
Republic Bank Selects Fiserv Technology to Revolutionize its Banking Systems and Digital Offerings

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, today announced Republic Bank (NASDAQ: FRBK) has selected Fiserv as its new strategic technology partner for core processing, payments and digital solutions.

Ranked as America’s #1 Bank for Service by Forbes in 2020, Republic Bank’s engagement with Fiserv signals its commitment to continue setting the bar for the best-in-class banking experience across every channel. By embracing innovation, the $5 billion community bank is well-positioned to offer unmatched local and personalized service with technology capabilities that rival those of large, national banks. The partnership supports Republic Bank’s growth strategy by enabling enhanced digital experiences for consumer and commercial customers.

“Republic Bank has long been known for its legendary in-store banking experience, which is seamlessly integrated across our digital channels,” said Republic Bank chairman and CEO Vernon W. Hill II. “We’re proud to be America’s #1 Bank for Service and this partnership reinforces our mission to provide the absolute best banking experience wherever customers prefer to bank – in-store, online or via mobile.”

Hill has a proven track record of achieving success by offering unparalleled customer service as the founder and chairman of Commerce Bank in the U.S., and as founder and chairman of Metro Bank in London. He has implemented his service-first model at Republic Bank to meet the needs of customers today at the bank’s 32 locations, in addition to online and mobile options.

Fiserv will support the bank’s technology-specific goals, helping deliver a seamless digital experience while keeping pace with new opportunities and digital advancements.

“Consumer use of digital banking has boomed over the past year, and our team is committed to helping institutions like Republic Bank meet the quickly evolving needs of their customers both now and in the future,” said Fiserv President and CEO Frank Bisignano. “With this new technology, Republic Bank will be able to create a digital experience that’s scalable, secure and operationally efficient – while making customers’ financial lives simpler.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 32 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

