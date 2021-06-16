 
Everspin Announces MRAM Solution Designed Into Lucid Air Luxury Electric Vehicles

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) non-volatile solutions, has announced that Lucid Motors has designed-in its 256 Kilobit MRAM into the master powertrain system of its innovative Lucid Air all-electric luxury sedan.

The MR25H256AMDF MRAM device is designed for automotive applications and is qualified to the AEC-Q100 Grade 1 standard for use in demanding memory applications that require extreme reliability in critical data capturing systems. Everspin believes the adoption of its MRAM technology in the Lucid Air – which delivers new benchmarks in range, efficiency, and power for electric vehicles – is a strong endorsement of the value of persistent, non-volatile memory that does not have the traditional wear-out problems associated with alternative memory technologies.

“We are very excited to have been designed into the Lucid Air series of all-electric vehicles. Our MRAM products have been utilized in automotive applications across the industry due to the merits of extremely high endurance, 20-year data retention, and a wide operating temperature range that are required to meet the needs of this high-growth market,” said Troy Winslow, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Everspin Technologies.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Automotive, Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

