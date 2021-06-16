 
Ruth Jacks Named Data and Transformation Leader for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Ruth Jacks has been named head of Data and Transformation for Commercial Banking. She joined the company June 14 and reports to Perry Pelos, head of Commercial Banking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005199/en/

Ruth Jacks named head of Data & Transformation for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In this newly created leadership role, Jacks is responsible for establishing a technology platform to simplify and automate client management. She will also lead the data capabilities strategy across Commercial Banking. With increased investments in technology and innovation to improve client experience, this role will help drive the ongoing transformation of Commercial Banking.

“With over 25 years of banking and leadership experience, Ruth brings deep expertise in strategic planning and client management to our team,” said Pelos. “She will drive critical work to develop a technology platform that provides a seamless client experience as well as lead our data integration. We are excited to welcome Ruth to Wells Fargo and the Commercial Banking business.”

Jacks joins Wells Fargo from Texas Capital Bank. She served there as a sales strategy and analytics executive who developed and executed enterprise strategy to improve client experience and drive growth. Prior to Texas Capital Bank, she was with Bank of America for 14 years, serving in leadership roles, which included developing the bank’s retention and growth strategy. Throughout her career, Jacks has led diversity and inclusion analytics and transformation plans, and chaired various employee network groups.

A certified Lean and Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Jacks taught and applied transformational change management methodologies at Ivy League university healthcare systems like Cornell and Yale. She is involved in human rights organizations and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, where she is the 2022 Board Chair-Elect. Jacks earned her bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Wharton Business School’s Executive Leadership program.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-LO

