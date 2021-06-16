Ruth Jacks Named Data and Transformation Leader for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Ruth Jacks has been named head of Data and Transformation for Commercial Banking. She joined the company June 14 and reports to Perry Pelos, head of Commercial Banking.

Ruth Jacks named head of Data & Transformation for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In this newly created leadership role, Jacks is responsible for establishing a technology platform to simplify and automate client management. She will also lead the data capabilities strategy across Commercial Banking. With increased investments in technology and innovation to improve client experience, this role will help drive the ongoing transformation of Commercial Banking.

“With over 25 years of banking and leadership experience, Ruth brings deep expertise in strategic planning and client management to our team,” said Pelos. “She will drive critical work to develop a technology platform that provides a seamless client experience as well as lead our data integration. We are excited to welcome Ruth to Wells Fargo and the Commercial Banking business.”

Jacks joins Wells Fargo from Texas Capital Bank. She served there as a sales strategy and analytics executive who developed and executed enterprise strategy to improve client experience and drive growth. Prior to Texas Capital Bank, she was with Bank of America for 14 years, serving in leadership roles, which included developing the bank’s retention and growth strategy. Throughout her career, Jacks has led diversity and inclusion analytics and transformation plans, and chaired various employee network groups.

A certified Lean and Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Jacks taught and applied transformational change management methodologies at Ivy League university healthcare systems like Cornell and Yale. She is involved in human rights organizations and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, where she is the 2022 Board Chair-Elect. Jacks earned her bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Wharton Business School’s Executive Leadership program.

