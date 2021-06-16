 
Organon Completes Acquisition of Alydia Health – A Medical Device Company Focused on Postpartum Hemorrhage

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s healthcare company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Alydia Health, a commercial-stage medical device company focused on preventing maternal morbidity and mortality caused by postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) or abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding.

Postpartum hemorrhage is one of the most common complications of birth, requiring pharmacologic treatment in up to 10% of mothers and potentially resulting in emergency intervention such as hysterectomy and blood transfusions. In the worst cases, PPH may lead to maternal death.i Worldwide, 40,510 women died due to PPH in 2016.ii

“Organon’s acquisition of Alydia Health expands our portfolio into the medical device category and underscores our commitment to identify options for women’s unmet medical needs. This acquisition brings us one step closer to our vision of a better and healthier every day for every woman around the world,” said Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, Organon.

On June 3, 2021, Organon launched as a new company committed to women’s everyday health needs, with a focus on reproductive health, health issues that affect women as well as conditions that disproportionately affect women.

“Alydia Health is thrilled to be joining a company that can help progress our founding vision through its commitment to listen to women, to understand her health needs and to bring forward more options,” said Rob Binney, Chief Executive Officer, Alydia Health.

“With our global commercial footprint in reproductive health and experience creating affordable access in the world’s least developed markets, we will look for ways to bring the Jada System to more women around the world,” said Susanne Fiedler, Chief Commercial Officer, Organon.

Organon agreed to acquire Alydia Health in March 2021. Total consideration was $240 million, including a $215 million cash payment ($50 million of which was paid by Merck, known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, upon signing in March 2021, and $165 million paid by Organon at close) plus a $25 million contingent milestone payment.

About Alydia Health
 Founded in 2010 with a vision to make childbirth safer for all mothers, Alydia Health is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on preventing maternal morbidity and mortality caused by postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) or abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding – a challenging condition to manage and a growing problem in the U.S. and globally.

