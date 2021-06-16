IAA Expands Global Market Alliance Network in Nigeria

Through this new alliance, Boacon Autos will provide local services and assistance, helping buyers efficiently purchase vehicles from IAA in the United States. The company will offer support including bidding assistance, transportation, shipping and importing, reducing risk and increasing convenience for new buyers.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces a strategic market alliance in Nigeria with Boacon Autos. As the company’s official partner in Nigeria, Boacon Autos will operate the local IAA Auction Center in the city of Lagos, the most populous Nigerian city.

Complementing IAA’s existing market alliance presence in Europe, the Middle East and Central America, this new partnership provides greater access to buyers in another of IAA’s most significant global markets. This new alliance will help to drive more competition in the marketplace and generate higher returns for vehicle sellers.

“This new partnership with Boacon Autos will help us meet the demand of the rapidly expanding Nigerian market, the second-largest importer of IAA vehicles,” said John Kett, CEO and President of IAA. “Extending IAA’s global marketplace, our partners help buyers across the world meet their unique transportation needs.”

“We are excited to partner with IAA to help buyers navigate the process of bidding on, buying and importing vehicles from America,” said Benjamin Afolabi, Owner of Boacon Autos. “This alliance will allow us to provide more mobility solutions to our local buyers, from purchasing a vehicle for personal use to establishing a vehicle importing business.”

About IAA

