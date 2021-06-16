 
checkAd

Comtech Confirms Receipt of Letter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

June 16, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, confirms receipt of a letter dated June 14, 2021 to its Board of Directors from Outerbridge Capital Management LLC, which was also disclosed publicly. Comtech values feedback and is always open to hearing from its shareholders.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Confirms Receipt of Letter June 16, 2021- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, confirms receipt of a letter dated June 14, 2021 to its Board of Directors from Outerbridge Capital Management LLC, which …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to ...
QAD Partners with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions (VIAS) Mexico
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present Virtually at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
08.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
08.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for Its Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter and Updates Its Financial Targets for Fiscal 2021
07.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results on June 8th
04.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces First International 5G Location Services Contract with a Tier-One Carrier
26.05.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.6 Million Contract for High-Power Solid-State Amplifiers
19.05.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Order to Provide Rugged Baseband Equipment
18.05.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.0 Million Follow-on Contract for Ka-band Airborne SSPA/BUC