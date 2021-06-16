QualTek to Go Public in Merger with Roth CH Acquisition III Co., Providing Growth Capital to a Leading 5G and Renewables Infrastructure Services Provider

BCP QualTek HoldCo, LLC (“QualTek” or the “Company”), a leading turnkey provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors, and Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ: ROCR) (“Roth CH III” or “ROCR”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company with $115 million in trust, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in QualTek becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed “QualTek Services Inc.” and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “QTEK.”

In connection with the merger announcement, the companies announced the execution of definitive agreements with institutional investors for the sale of a common stock PIPE of $66 million at $10.00 per share. In addition, the companies announced the execution of definitive agreements between institutional investors and QualTek for a private placement of $44 million in convertible notes to be funded immediately. The notes will automatically convert into common stock of ROCR upon the merger close. The proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital and acquisitions of previously identified accretive business targets.