QualTek to Go Public in Merger with Roth CH Acquisition III Co., Providing Growth Capital to a Leading 5G and Renewables Infrastructure Services Provider
BCP QualTek HoldCo, LLC (“QualTek” or the “Company”), a leading turnkey provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors, and Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ: ROCR) (“Roth CH III” or “ROCR”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company with $115 million in trust, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in QualTek becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed “QualTek Services Inc.” and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “QTEK.”
In connection with the merger announcement, the companies announced the execution of definitive agreements with institutional investors for the sale of a common stock PIPE of $66 million at $10.00 per share. In addition, the companies announced the execution of definitive agreements between institutional investors and QualTek for a private placement of $44 million in convertible notes to be funded immediately. The notes will automatically convert into common stock of ROCR upon the merger close. The proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital and acquisitions of previously identified accretive business targets.
Upon closing of the transaction, QualTek’s Founder and CEO Scott Hisey, along with the company’s senior management team, will continue to lead the new public company. Andrew Weinberg, Founder & CEO of Brightstar Capital Partners, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of QualTek. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Founded in 2012, QualTek is a world-class, technology driven provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, and renewable energy sectors across North America. QualTek has a national footprint with more than 80 operation centers across the U.S. and Canada and a workforce of over 5,000 people. The Company will report within two operating segments: Telecommunications, and Renewables and Recovery. Within the Telecommunications segment, QualTek’s Wireless Division provides carriers with real estate, engineering, project management, construction, and maintenance solutions. Its Wireline Division is a turnkey provider of fiber optic infrastructure services, including program management, engineering, permitting, splicing, testing, emergency restoration and maintenance. QualTek’s Renewables and Recovery segment provides specialized fiber optic and electrical services to wind farms, transmission lines, substations, and solar farms.
