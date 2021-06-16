ChemoCentryx to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovations Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovations Conference on Wednesday, June 23 at 10:40 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the live presentation.