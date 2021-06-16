 
Vital Farms Egg Bites Wins Three Industry Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021   

Egg Bites wins “Egg Product of the Year” from 2021 Mindful Awards, a “Best Breakfast” recognition from Prevention Magazine’s Healthy Food Awards, and a Silver “Breakfast Foods” award from the Specialty Food Association’s sofi Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, received three industry awards from The Mindful Awards, Prevention Magazine, and the Specialty Food Association. Today, Vital Farms Egg Bites received the 2021 “Egg Product of the Year” award from the Mindful Awards, an independent organization that recognizes conscious companies and products in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

Additionally, Vital Farms’ Sun-Dried Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella Cheese Egg Bites were recently recognized by Prevention Magazine’s 2021 Healthy Food Awards as a “Best Breakfast,” noting the product’s real, recognizable ingredients as well as its protein and calcium rich nutritional attributes.

The Specialty Food Association’s 2021 sofi Awards also recognized the Uncured Ham, Bell Pepper, Onion, & Cheddar Cheese Egg Bites as the Silver winner in the “Breakfast Foods” category which is scored by blind a taste test and considers taste, ingredient quality and innovation in its awards criteria.

Vital Farms launched Egg Bites, a line of single-serve, refrigerated bites made with Vital Farms pasture-raised liquid whole eggs, pasture-raised cheese, humanely raised meats, and vegetables, in August 2020. Available in four flavor combinations including Uncured Bacon & Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper & Mozzarella Cheese, Uncured Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese, and Sun-Dried Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella Cheese, Egg Bites are sold in over 2,000 retail stores nationwide.

“We put so much thought into creating Egg Bites, making sure we maintained the ethical production standards and high-quality ingredients our community knows and trusts from Vital Farms, while adding an element of convenience for those mornings when it’s tough to make breakfast from scratch,” said Meghan Shookman, Senior Director of Innovation, Vital Farms. “We are honored that Egg Bites have been received so positively by consumers and across the industry since we launched them last August and we thank The Mindful Awards, Specialty Food Association, and Prevention Magazine for this recognition that means so much to us.”

About Vital Farms:
Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term sustainability of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,500 stores nationwide.

Contacts

Media:
Nisha Devarajan
Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:
Matt Siler
Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com

 


