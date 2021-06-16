Dr. Snell will present at the conference on Wednesday, June 16 at 10:55 am PDT (1:55 pm EDT) during Session 4: Synthetic Biology for Agriculture, Food and Personal Care. Her presentation, entitled “Breakthroughs in Plant Based PHB Production,” will describe how Yield10 researchers programmed prototype plants with microbial genes based on a patent filed for new technology developed to produce Camelina seed containing high levels of PHA bioplastic suitable for field production.

In 2020, several Camelina lines were grown in small plots at field test sites in the U.S. and Canada. Compared to control plants, the engineered PHA Camelina lines emerged and matured later, but once established exhibited good vigor, branching, flowering and seed set. The results showed that the levels of PHA produced in seed measured up to 6 percent PHA of mature seed weight depending on the plant line tested, demonstrating proof-of-concept for field production of PHA in Camelina sativa using the new technology.

“These results mark a significant step towards commercial production of PHA in plants, enabling a direct link between low-cost large scale agricultural production of this exciting biodegradable plastic, and the single use packaging and foodservice segment of the 350 million ton per year global plastics market,” said Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “We are continuing to work to make improvements to the technology to bring the PHA levels up to the 10-20% range and remain on track for seed scale up in the 2021 and 2022 growing seasons to produce meaningful quantities of PHA, oil and meal for customer sampling.”

PHAs are natural polymers, prevalent in nature and fully biodegradable in the environment. Currently produced by fermentation of engineered microbes, PHA polymers have commercial applications as bioplastics to replace petroleum resins, in water treatment where they act as a zero-waste solution to nitrate pollution, as well as in animal feed ingredients. Yield10 has a long history with and deep knowledge of PHA bioplastics and believes that direct production of PHA in seed as a co-product with oil and protein meal will enable low-cost commodity scale production. By eliminating the feedstock inefficiency, capital, and operating costs inherent in fermentation processes, the direct production in Camelina seed has the potential to enable commercialization of PHA bioplastics on an agricultural scale at costs in line with commodity vegetable oils. This process would ultimately support Yield10’s vision of driving large-scale adoption in the plastics markets to manufacture a wide range of fully biodegradable consumer products.