 
checkAd

Yield10 Bioscience Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell to Present on Advances Using Camelina Platform to Produce PHA Bioplastic at 2021 Synthetic Biology Engineering, Evolution and Design Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

WOBURN, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that its Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell will present during the 2021 Synthetic Biology: Engineering, Evolution & Design (SEED) conference, taking place in a virtual format June 15 through June 18, 2021.

Dr. Snell will present at the conference on Wednesday, June 16 at 10:55 am PDT (1:55 pm EDT) during Session 4: Synthetic Biology for Agriculture, Food and Personal Care. Her presentation, entitled “Breakthroughs in Plant Based PHB Production,” will describe how Yield10 researchers programmed prototype plants with microbial genes based on a patent filed for new technology developed to produce Camelina seed containing high levels of PHA bioplastic suitable for field production.

In 2020, several Camelina lines were grown in small plots at field test sites in the U.S. and Canada. Compared to control plants, the engineered PHA Camelina lines emerged and matured later, but once established exhibited good vigor, branching, flowering and seed set. The results showed that the levels of PHA produced in seed measured up to 6 percent PHA of mature seed weight depending on the plant line tested, demonstrating proof-of-concept for field production of PHA in Camelina sativa using the new technology.

“These results mark a significant step towards commercial production of PHA in plants, enabling a direct link between low-cost large scale agricultural production of this exciting biodegradable plastic, and the single use packaging and foodservice segment of the 350 million ton per year global plastics market,” said Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “We are continuing to work to make improvements to the technology to bring the PHA levels up to the 10-20% range and remain on track for seed scale up in the 2021 and 2022 growing seasons to produce meaningful quantities of PHA, oil and meal for customer sampling.”

PHAs are natural polymers, prevalent in nature and fully biodegradable in the environment. Currently produced by fermentation of engineered microbes, PHA polymers have commercial applications as bioplastics to replace petroleum resins, in water treatment where they act as a zero-waste solution to nitrate pollution, as well as in animal feed ingredients. Yield10 has a long history with and deep knowledge of PHA bioplastics and believes that direct production of PHA in seed as a co-product with oil and protein meal will enable low-cost commodity scale production. By eliminating the feedstock inefficiency, capital, and operating costs inherent in fermentation processes, the direct production in Camelina seed has the potential to enable commercialization of PHA bioplastics on an agricultural scale at costs in line with commodity vegetable oils. This process would ultimately support Yield10’s vision of driving large-scale adoption in the plastics markets to manufacture a wide range of fully biodegradable consumer products.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yield10 Bioscience Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell to Present on Advances Using Camelina Platform to Produce PHA Bioplastic at 2021 Synthetic Biology Engineering, Evolution and Design Virtual Conference WOBURN, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that its Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell will present during the 2021 Synthetic Biology: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Holders ...
Ketamine One Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Integrated Rehab and Performance
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2030
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus