Dixie and Charli D’Amelio to Debut Their Latest Social Tourist Drop with the First-Ever TikTok Fashion Show Made By Gen Z For Gen Z

The Collection will be the Second Product Installment for the New Brand Created by the Social Media Stars and Hollister Co.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Tourist, the new trend-forward apparel brand launched last month from global teen retail brand, Hollister Co., and social media stars, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, will showcase their next coveted product drop with a first-of-its-kind fashion show on Charli D’Amelio’s TikTok channel, @charlidamelio, on June 16 at 9pm ET.



Instead of traditional models and a catwalk, Dixie and Charli will enlist the help of their TikTok fam Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, Markell Washington, Curtis Newbill, Caroline Ricke, and Phoebe Hines to debut Social Tourist’s latest collection in a TikTok Live premiere. The fashion show will also include exclusive commentary from the D’Amelio sisters about their inspiration for the drop and the brand. Viewers will have the opportunity to shop the looks in real time via a link to the Social Tourist website and to ask Dixie and Charli questions in the comments for a truly one-of-a-kind, personalized fashion experience.

“Our global brand launch last month was such an exciting moment for us and our relationship with Hollister – we’re both really passionate about the chance to create a brand together that blends both of our styles into one creative expression that we know our fans will love experimenting with,” said Charli D’Amelio. “Having grown up together with our fans on social, it only makes sense that we would bring the next drop to TikTok,” added Dixie D’Amelio.

Social Tourist Volume 2 is a celebration of the D’Amelio sisters’ individual personalities, taking inspiration from Charli’s more feminine style and Dixie’s preference for darker colors and patterns to create a drop as unique as each of them. Customers should expect a variety of signature looks styled across tops, bottoms, jackets and more, as well as premium basics in four different yet versatile tops you can wear anywhere and with anything. The brand plans to drop new product monthly, featuring four distinct apparel lines – dual gender items, trendier pieces like dresses and skirts, everyday essentials, and swimwear. Fans take note: there will only be limited quantities available and once the collection sells out, it’s gone.