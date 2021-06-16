BurgerFi Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW), one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts, is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

“Joining the Russell Microcap Index marks another significant step forward in our growth trajectory,” said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. “We’ve made significant strides in the last six months since successfully going public, which was made possible by the commitment of our company and franchise brand partners. With our new leadership team in place, we believe we are poised to capitalize on the true potential of this brand and to scale this business to new heights. We look forward to further engaging with the investment community as we leverage the increased awareness that the Russell Microcap Index brings to introduce our growth strategy to a far-reaching audience.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

