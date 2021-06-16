 
Churchill Resources Completes Qualifying Transaction With 9 Capital

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (formerly 9 Capital Corp.) ("Churchill" following completion of the Qualifying Transaction (as hereinafter defined), or prior to completion of the Qualifying Transaction, "9 Capital") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced qualifying transaction (“Qualifying Transaction”) pursuant to Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Trading in the common shares of 9 Capital was previously halted on September 30, 2020, at the request of 9 Capital as a result of 9 Capital failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its original date of listing. Trading in the common shares of Churchill (the “Resulting Issuer Shares”) is expected to commence on the TSXV during the week of June 21, 2021, under the symbol “CRI”, following the issuance by the TSXV of its final bulletin in respect of the Qualifying Transaction.

Pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction, 9 Capital acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares (the “Churchill Shares”) of Churchill Diamond Corporation (“CDC”), with the former shareholders of CDC receiving one common share of 9 Capital for each CDC Share held (the “Exchange Ratio”). The outstanding options of CDC were also exchanged for comparable securities of 9 Capital on the basis of the Exchange Ratio. Immediately prior to the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, 9 Capital consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on a 1.7 for one basis and changed its name to “Churchill Resources Inc.” in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) ("OBCA"). CDC subsequently amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of 9 Capital pursuant to Section 174 of the OBCA, with the amalgamating company continuing as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Churchill. The new CUSIP number for the Resulting Issuer Shares is 171552102 and the new ISIN is CA1715521029.

The Qualifying Transaction constitutes a reverse take-over, as the former securityholders of CDC now own (on a non-diluted basis) approximately 81.1% of the outstanding Resulting Issuer Shares immediately after the closing of the Qualifying Transaction. The newly constituted board of directors of Churchill consists of the following three directors: Paul Sobie (Chairman), Bill Fisher, and Kevin Tomlinson. In addition to Paul Sobie serving as President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Robertson will serve as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Churchill. Listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

