Brain Scientific Enters into Merger Agreement with Piezo Motion

The merger, upon its closing, is expected to expand the overall market reach of both companies and ability to deliver innovative technologies to high growth markets. Both companies bring a team of scientists, engineers, and executives experienced in developing and selling disruptive technologies. They combine elements of physical and social sciences with machine learning and understanding to address commercial demands in the market.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, announces today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Piezo Motion Corp. , a leading innovator of high-precision piezoelectric motion technology.

The combined company upon closing is expected to have a suite of stand-alone products that are able to work together in a cycle of data gathering, intelligent predictions, and precise actions. Brain Scientific’s neurology products are being designed to create massive amounts of data which, in turn, can be analyzed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) programs to aid doctors and researchers to recommend correct precision treatments. In the future, these are expected to be driven by Piezo Motion’s technology.

Piezo Motion offers a suite of precision motion solutions that allow original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) manufacturers to develop energy efficient precision products. These solutions have applications in advancing wearable drug delivery, surgical robotics, and other industrial precision applications in high growth markets such as autonomous vehicles and aerospace.

“We are excited for the future that the merger with Piezo Motion is expected to bring. Together, we plan to achieve rapid expansion while delivering and developing the new generation of MedTech solutions for the brain diagnostics market, including innovative products for long-term monitoring and brain e-tattoo. This combination offers a significant opportunity to be part of a company well positioned for growth. We look forward to uniting with Piezo Motion in what we expect will be an exciting new chapter ahead.” – Dr. Baruch Goldstein, Founder of Brain Scientific.