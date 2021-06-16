Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Partnership with Danfoss Editron to Power Next-Generation Medium Duty Vicinity Lightning(TM) EV Buses

Danfoss Editron Drivetrain Maximizes Efficiency and Optimizes Performance for Commercial VehiclesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company") (formerly …

Danfoss Editron specializes in hybrid and electric drivetrain systems for the marine, off-highway and on-highway markets. A business division of Danfoss, it develops and manufactures high-performance power systems for heavy-duty vehicles, machines, and marine vessels based on its unique synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet and inverter propulsion system technology.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company") (formerly Grande West Transportation Group Inc.), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel vehicles, today announced it has partnered with Danfoss Editron , a business division of Danfoss, to utilize its drivetrain systems in the medium duty fully electric Vicinity Lightningâ„¢ EV Bus.

The systems feature a Buy America Compliant 220kW motor with an Eaton multi-speed transmission. They are also fitted with a digital AVIONICS controller and inverter to enable the intelligent management of all the vehicle's operations. Weighing only 85kg, Danfoss Editron's drivetrain systems are significantly lighter in weight than other electric drivetrains on the market, which can weigh as much as 500kg. Manufactured in Danfoss Editron's Colorado plant, these Buy America Compliant motors are a key part of the Vicinity Lightningâ„¢ product that will be assembled in the new VMC Washington State manufacturing facility.

William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp said, "The EDITRON drivetrain and the expert team at Danfoss Editron are an ideal partner for us as we continue to expand the breadth of our EV product suite. We have issued a purchase order for 300 of the company's drivetrain systems to guaranty supply for our customers through 2022. We look forward to continue working with the team at Danfoss Editron to build a globally competitive, cost effective vehicle for our customers."

Cliff Stokes Jr., Senior Sales Manager at Danfoss Editron, added, "Our commercial bus drivetrain has over 10 million miles on the road and is in use by commercial vehicle OEMs in North America, South America, Europe, China and India.It has been specifically developed to deliver high levels of torque efficiently at a wide range of rotational speeds, helping to maximize vehicle efficiency. We're thrilled to add Vicinity Motor Corp and its promising electric bus program as another key customer in North America."