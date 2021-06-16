Spark Aligners Does It Again With Market Leading Innovation And New FDA Approval To Give Doctors Greater Control And Flexibility
-- New Features in Release 11 Combined with Expanded Indication for Mixed Dentition to Treat Kids and Teens is a Home Run for Doctors --
BREA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader of orthodontic solutions, today announced it has received FDA clearance to treat mixed dentition with its Spark Clear Aligner System, enabling orthodontists to treat younger patients. The clearance by the FDA makes Spark Clear Aligners one of a few doctor-directed aligners cleared in the U.S. for the treatment of younger patients. The robust Release 11 features new innovations and an improved user experience including new anatomical beveled attachments for patient comfort, redesigned bite ramps that enable doctors to customize for each specific tooth type to enhance engagement between the bite ramps and the teeth and downloadable STL files to offer doctors in-office solutions.
"With more than 75 percent of orthodontic case starts each year being kids and teens, we are excited that we can now enable doctors to offer the same innovative benefits of Spark treatment to younger patients," said Eric Conley, President of Spark Clear Aligners and Digital Orthodontics. "We are also confident the advancements of this new release will solidify Spark as the aligner of choice for orthodontists seeking great clinical outcomes and providing industry leading comfort and clarity for their patients."
Release 11 Key Features Enable Improved Clinical Outcomes, More Predictable and Efficient Treatment Planning & Greater Patient Comfort
-
Anatomical beveled attachments conform to the surface of each tooth to provide a more uniform active attachment surface and to minimize sharp edges for patient comfort*.
"This enhances the product's appeal to the patient. You already have the best-performing plastic, clearest plastic, most stain-resistant plastic, and more comfortable edges on the market. Now, Ormco has enhanced the attachment comfort; you have the whole package," said Dr. Bill Dischinger**.
-
Redesigned bite ramps enhance the engagement between the bite ramps and the teeth and enable doctors to customize bite ramps for each specific tooth (incisors, canines, premolars)
so that the active surface is oriented parallel to the occlusal plane. The new bite ramps have been lab tested for strength and durability*.
