Ping Identity Wins Best Identity Management Solution From SC Awards Europe 2021

16.06.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced its Ping Intelligent Identity Platform has been named the Best Identity Management Solution by the 2021 SC Awards Europe. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform helps enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and personalized, streamlined user experiences that enable customers and employees to easily access important information from anywhere, anytime.

The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform offers a complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution allowing large enterprises to deliver seamless and secure online experiences to customers and employees. Ping uniquely helps organizations navigate the critical digital transformation step of transitioning to the cloud by providing flexible options for hybrid IT environments, ultimately enabling a more centralized and scalable identity experience.

“Winning the SC Award is especially rewarding after a year when a global pandemic forced organizations to enable their workforce to effectively work remotely and to provide seamless online experiences to customers nearly overnight,” said Emma Maslen, VP and general manager of Ping Identity, EMEA & APAC. “I’m extremely proud of our team’s ability to support our customers’ real-time digital transformation and Zero Trust initiatives during such a critical time in IT history.”

SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. This year the SC Awards received a record number of entries, making the competition fierce and the winners all the more worthy of celebration. The SC Awards recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance’s gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Wertpapier


