Hims & Hers Named D-To-C Brand of The Year By Ad Age

“Hims & Hers is designed to represent a new way, for a digitally native generation, to support health and wellness. It is no longer a one-product-fits-all scenario when it comes to healthcare,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “We are honored to be acknowledged for these efforts, particularly by such a prestigious group of advertisers and marketers, and to be among such well-known and creative household brands as honorees.”

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has been named D-To-C Brand of the Year by Ad Age, a premier publication for the advertising, marketing, and media industry, as part of the publication’s A-List & Creativity Awards 2021 .

The Creativity Awards honor “the biggest ideas of the year, the people who made them and other creative companies who are leading the way forward in marketing, business and technology. The winners were determined by juries comprising some of the industry’s brightest leaders, whom we selected based on their enduring and impactful contributions to advertising and marketing.”

In her coverage of the awards, associate creativity editor Alexandra Jardine wrote: “Digital healthcare came into its own when COVID-19 began to take its toll, and no one was more ready than telehealth brand Hims & Hers...The brand prides itself on its consumer-centric approach, from its user-friendly website to product display, and says it will continue to disrupt the healthcare system even as we come out of the pandemic.”

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

