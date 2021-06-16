 
checkAd

Hims & Hers Named D-To-C Brand of The Year By Ad Age

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 14:57  |  21   |   |   

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has been named D-To-C Brand of the Year by Ad Age, a premier publication for the advertising, marketing, and media industry, as part of the publication’s A-List & Creativity Awards 2021.

“Hims & Hers is designed to represent a new way, for a digitally native generation, to support health and wellness. It is no longer a one-product-fits-all scenario when it comes to healthcare,” said Andrew Dudum, CEO and co-founder of Hims & Hers. “We are honored to be acknowledged for these efforts, particularly by such a prestigious group of advertisers and marketers, and to be among such well-known and creative household brands as honorees.”

The Creativity Awards honor “the biggest ideas of the year, the people who made them and other creative companies who are leading the way forward in marketing, business and technology. The winners were determined by juries comprising some of the industry’s brightest leaders, whom we selected based on their enduring and impactful contributions to advertising and marketing.”

In her coverage of the awards, associate creativity editor Alexandra Jardine wrote: “Digital healthcare came into its own when COVID-19 began to take its toll, and no one was more ready than telehealth brand Hims & Hers...The brand prides itself on its consumer-centric approach, from its user-friendly website to product display, and says it will continue to disrupt the healthcare system even as we come out of the pandemic.”

For more information, please visit www.forhims.com and www.forhers.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

Hims & Hers Health Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hims & Hers Named D-To-C Brand of The Year By Ad Age Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has been named D-To-C Brand of the Year by Ad Age, a premier …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to ...
QAD Partners with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions (VIAS) Mexico
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
 Miley Cyrus Joins Hims & Hers as Creative Advisor
08.06.21
+++ BREAKING NEWS +++: JETZT GEHT DIE POST AB... 200 Mio. DEAL gemeldet! Aktie bestätigt Ausbruch und startet durch! STRONG BUY!
20.05.21
Hims & Hers Partners With Alex Rodriguez to Launch Blur Stick Concealer
18.05.21
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders