NJ.com Names CompoSecure a Winner of New Jersey’s Top Workplaces 2021 Award

CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent cryptocurrency storage and security solution provider, today announced it was awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by NJ.com. The list is based solely on surveys about the workplace completed by employees. It is the second year in a row that CompoSecure has been honored for the award.

“Despite going through a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CompoSecure grew 7% in 2020, thanks to our dedicated employees,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. “CompoSecure made it a priority to keep employees safe throughout the pandemic, and the New Jersey Top Workplaces award confirms we have achieved a strong company culture with committed and satisfied employees. The future holds many growth opportunities as we expand our products to new market sectors, increase our global footprint and plan to go public this year.”

Nominees for New Jersey’s Top Workplaces were limited to companies with 50 or more employees spanning from northern New Jersey through the Jersey Shore area. The annual New Jersey Top Workplaces award gathers employee feedback through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, L.L.C. The anonymous poll measures 15 unique drivers of engaged cultures critical to any organization’s success, including alignment, execution and connection. The ranked list of winners was revealed at the virtual awards celebration on June 15, 2021.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. ArculusTM was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the ArculusTM solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.arculus.co.

