Telos Corporation to Present at Northland Capital Markets SMB and Travel Conference on June 23, 2021

ASHBURN, Va., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that John B. Wood, CEO and Michele Nakazawa, CFO will present at the Northland Capital Markets SMB and Travel Conference on June 23, 2021.

Event Details:

Northland Capital Markets SMB and Travel Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Virtual Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Telos’ investor relations website at https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Media:
Mia Wilcox
media@telos.com
(610) 564-6773

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com
(415) 269-2645





