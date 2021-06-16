 
Genasys Inc. Announces $9.7 Million Follow-On Program of Record Order from U.S. Army

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a follow-on $9.7 million order from the U.S. Army (Army). This is the third LRAD 450XL order received by the Company in fiscal 2021 under the Army's Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) program of record.

“Military Police, Transportation Security and PSYOPS units in the Army’s Active, Reserve and Guard will deploy these systems across the full spectrum of conflict, including training, disaster response, and military operations,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “As the Army’s AHD of choice, the LRAD 450XL provides critical long-range communication and scalable escalation of force capabilities that increase the decision time and distance for military personnel to differentiate between security threats and non-combatants, resolve uncertain situations, and save lives.”

Low profile, lightweight and designed to be mounted on tripods, vehicles, small vessels and Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (CROWS), the LRAD 450XL incorporates LRAD’s patented technology to generate the audio output of a unit almost twice its size and weight with the same high level of clarity and intelligibility consistent with the LRAD product line.

The LRAD 450XL is the AHD of Choice for U.S. and international defense, homeland security, and law enforcement agencies.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated. 

