Binovi Provides Update on Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy

100-Hours of Best-in-class Video Supported eLearningTORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(TSXV:VISN) is providing an update concerning the exclusive Sanet Vision Seminar Series …

This exclusive, best-in-class eLearning module focuses on the hundred hour, 3-day 5-weekend PAVE-Sanet Seminar encompassing a wide variety of topics from diagnosis and treatment to practice management and collaborative patient care. The in-person seminar is a staple of behavioral vision therapists worldwide and is available through Binovi Academy at a competitive price alongside the Company's other eLearning module offerings covering Primitive Reflexes (with expert Patti Andrich) and Functional Syntonics (with expert Stefan Collier).

'The PAVE-Sanet Seminar has a world-class reputation as a unique environment for in-person education that provides learning and growth opportunities for beginning therapists and experienced practitioners alike. Now, the flavor of that experience is available at home or the office, with the added benefit of commentary added to guide users through the experience as well as supplement the information. The professional video production of the live seminar enables users to not only feel as if they are attending in person, but the opportunity to stop, review, and research the material at their own pace. It is ideal for staff training as well as obtaining new therapy ideas and expanding the horizons of everyone,' comment Dr. Leonard Press, CSO

The Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy includes video recordings of the PAVE-Sanet seminars conducted by the Company's team presented alongside commentary by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Leonard J. Press. Combined, Dr. Robert Sanet and Dr. Press cover the history of behavioral optometry through review of important figures and concepts. Also discussed are diagnosis and treatment techniques and procedures, hot topics such as Visual Information Processing and the quantitative and qualitative insights therein with guest appearances from Linda Sanet and Dr. Carl Hillier. A deeper dive into the neurology surrounding vision and development as well as a look at acquired brain injuries round out the 5 weekends. Throughout, Dr. Press includes his own pearls of wisdom and practice management alongside comments from Dr. Sanet concerning the best ways to manage patients' expectations and progress.