 
checkAd

Binovi Provides Update on Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 14:50  |  39   |   |   

100-Hours of Best-in-class Video Supported eLearningTORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(TSXV:VISN) is providing an update concerning the exclusive Sanet Vision Seminar Series …

100-Hours of Best-in-class Video Supported eLearning

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(TSXV:VISN) is providing an update concerning the exclusive Sanet Vision Seminar Series premium eLearning Module for Binovi Academy, part of Binovi Pro.

This exclusive, best-in-class eLearning module focuses on the hundred hour, 3-day 5-weekend PAVE-Sanet Seminar encompassing a wide variety of topics from diagnosis and treatment to practice management and collaborative patient care. The in-person seminar is a staple of behavioral vision therapists worldwide and is available through Binovi Academy at a competitive price alongside the Company's other eLearning module offerings covering Primitive Reflexes (with expert Patti Andrich) and Functional Syntonics (with expert Stefan Collier).

'The PAVE-Sanet Seminar has a world-class reputation as a unique environment for in-person education that provides learning and growth opportunities for beginning therapists and experienced practitioners alike. Now, the flavor of that experience is available at home or the office, with the added benefit of commentary added to guide users through the experience as well as supplement the information. The professional video production of the live seminar enables users to not only feel as if they are attending in person, but the opportunity to stop, review, and research the material at their own pace. It is ideal for staff training as well as obtaining new therapy ideas and expanding the horizons of everyone,' comment Dr. Leonard Press, CSO

The Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy includes video recordings of the PAVE-Sanet seminars conducted by the Company's team presented alongside commentary by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Leonard J. Press. Combined, Dr. Robert Sanet and Dr. Press cover the history of behavioral optometry through review of important figures and concepts. Also discussed are diagnosis and treatment techniques and procedures, hot topics such as Visual Information Processing and the quantitative and qualitative insights therein with guest appearances from Linda Sanet and Dr. Carl Hillier. A deeper dive into the neurology surrounding vision and development as well as a look at acquired brain injuries round out the 5 weekends. Throughout, Dr. Press includes his own pearls of wisdom and practice management alongside comments from Dr. Sanet concerning the best ways to manage patients' expectations and progress.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Binovi Provides Update on Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy 100-Hours of Best-in-class Video Supported eLearningTORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (OTCQB:BNVIF)(TSXV:VISN) is providing an update concerning the exclusive Sanet Vision Seminar Series …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
Badger Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering as a Capital Pool Company
Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming
Lincoln Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $750,000
Caduceus Receives OTC Pink Current Status
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...