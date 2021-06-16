 
Organto Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada.

This filing, when made final or effective, will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants and subscription receipts or any combination thereof of up to CDN $50 million during the 25-month period that the shelf prospectus is effective. The net proceeds from any such offerings may be used by the Company for general corporate purposes, including funding ongoing operations and/or capital requirements, reducing the level of indebtedness outstanding from time to time, settling obligations outstanding from time to time, discretionary capital programs and potential future acquisitions.

The Company has filed this new preliminary base shelf prospectus with a view to maintaining financial flexibility, but has no immediate intention to undertake an offering. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the base shelf prospectus and this supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the time any such offering is made.

This news release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

First Quarter 2021 Interim Filings

In conjunction with the requirements for filing the above referenced preliminary short form base shelf prospectus, the Company's first quarter 2021 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("Interim Filings") have now been reviewed by the Company's external auditors. The amended Interim Filings, as compared to the original filings, include the deletion of the "Notice of No Review by Auditor" in the first quarter 2021 financial statements, as well as minor textual changes and corrections. There were no changes to the financial results previously reported by the Company. The previously filed first quarter 2021 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis should be disregarded.

