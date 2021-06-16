Organto Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada. This filing, when made final or effective, will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants and subscription receipts or any combination thereof of up to CDN $50 million during the 25-month period that the shelf prospectus is effective. The net proceeds from any such offerings may be used by the Company for general corporate purposes, including funding ongoing operations and/or capital requirements, reducing the level of indebtedness outstanding from time to time, settling obligations outstanding from time to time, discretionary capital programs and potential future acquisitions.