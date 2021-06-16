Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Start of Operations and Resources on Treasure Site

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company has taken delivery of the Capitana a specially made treasure recovery vessel working with our …

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company has taken delivery of the Capitana a specially made treasure recovery vessel working with our Partner Gold Hound, LLC and Greg Bounds for immediate use on the known 1715 sites off Sebastian Florida. The vessel was worked up with Gold Hound and TSR and was taken from Ft. Pierce to Sebastian Florida to work the thousands of targets that Bounds has surveyed off the known treasure wreck site. The Capitana, under Bounds, and with crew and divers from both Companies will now be operating on the target locations previously unsearched, using the new technologies and scanning we now have that pinpoint areas to be searched for expected dramatic recoveries.

The site area off Sebastian has been perpetually permitted with the State of Florida, and has been the site of valuable recoveries from a suspected four wrecks from the renowned and enormously laden 1715 Fleet, which sank in July 1715 during a hurricane. Although much of the inshore areas have been worked, and many recoveries made, the vast amount of treasure, in the form of gold and silver coins, bullion bars, emeralds, jewelry and other valuable items are still to be found. Through the exhaustive work of Bounds over the last year, he has tracked and identified thousands of "hits" extending out in un-searched areas that show definitive trails of wrecks to be explored and recoveries to be made. Given the success that both Bounds and his company Gold Hound has had, along with Kane Fisher of TSR who has had numerous recoveries through the years on the site, TSR with this partnership looks for a great amount of treasure recovery to occur through the summer months. vessel to be worked with entered into a long-term agreement for partnership on proven perpetually permitted wreck sites off the East Coast of Florida for work during the summer season.

The Capitana is a specially outfitted large dive vessel with blower machinery, and large space for diving and equipment made for treasure recovery. With other smaller vessels in support, TSR and Gold Hound are already on-site finishing surveys, and ready to have the whole crew and divers to hit the sites in the next week. These sites and targets are proven treasure troves, historically and with TSR in partnership with Gold Hound, we look forward to a fantastic dive and recovery season.