Blonder Tongue Labs and Innovative Systems Enable Current and Legacy SMB and Hospitality Video Systems for IP Multicasting

NXG Platform with IP Multicast and OTT Unicast Significantly Reduces Operating Cost, Space and Time when SMB's Upgrade their IP Video OfferingsOLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a …

"Innovative Systems is well known for their high reliability systems and their pragmatic and cost effective approach to delivering IP video as well as their advanced middleware platform with user-friendly remote provisioning and solutions to support their Multi-Generation TV product," said Ted Grauch, President and CEO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, "With new security, cryptographic features, and integration work just completed, our NXG Platform can now be deployed to provide a full range of on-property video services in QAM, Analog, IP Multicast or IP Unicast formats; all from a single Innovative Systems' IP Multicast feed. Together we're enabling new and exciting video experiences for SMB and Hospitality market customers today and for future requirements."

Capable to deploy at private small and medium sized business (SMB) properties, or within the service operator headend, the Blonder Tongue Labs' NXG supports video service demarcation and turn-around services based on Innovative Systems' InnoCryption™ encryption technology over IP Multicast streams, or with Widevine protected Unicast MPEG-DASH streams running on Innovative Systems' platform. NXG with InnoCryption descrambling enables cable, fiber optic and telco operators a simple and cost-effective way to enhance SMB and Hospitality customers' video services directly from their local IPTV distribution networks. This new solution provides a critical link for hotels, stadiums, campuses, hospitals, and other institutions that have already deployed legacy video solutions but want to upgrade to the latest OTT and IPTV technology, without the high cost or burden of replacing any of their existing video infrastructure.