 
checkAd

Blonder Tongue Labs and Innovative Systems Enable Current and Legacy SMB and Hospitality Video Systems for IP Multicasting

Autor: Accesswire
16.06.2021, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

NXG Platform with IP Multicast and OTT Unicast Significantly Reduces Operating Cost, Space and Time when SMB's Upgrade their IP Video OfferingsOLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a …

NXG Platform with IP Multicast and OTT Unicast Significantly Reduces Operating Cost, Space and Time when SMB's Upgrade their IP Video Offerings

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, video and cable transmission technologies, has partnered with Innovative Systems to launch two new solutions for Blonder Tongue's NXG IP Digital Video Signal Processing Platform.

"Innovative Systems is well known for their high reliability systems and their pragmatic and cost effective approach to delivering IP video as well as their advanced middleware platform with user-friendly remote provisioning and solutions to support their Multi-Generation TV product," said Ted Grauch, President and CEO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, "With new security, cryptographic features, and integration work just completed, our NXG Platform can now be deployed to provide a full range of on-property video services in QAM, Analog, IP Multicast or IP Unicast formats; all from a single Innovative Systems' IP Multicast feed. Together we're enabling new and exciting video experiences for SMB and Hospitality market customers today and for future requirements."

Capable to deploy at private small and medium sized business (SMB) properties, or within the service operator headend, the Blonder Tongue Labs' NXG supports video service demarcation and turn-around services based on Innovative Systems' InnoCryption™ encryption technology over IP Multicast streams, or with Widevine protected Unicast MPEG-DASH streams running on Innovative Systems' platform. NXG with InnoCryption descrambling enables cable, fiber optic and telco operators a simple and cost-effective way to enhance SMB and Hospitality customers' video services directly from their local IPTV distribution networks. This new solution provides a critical link for hotels, stadiums, campuses, hospitals, and other institutions that have already deployed legacy video solutions but want to upgrade to the latest OTT and IPTV technology, without the high cost or burden of replacing any of their existing video infrastructure.

Seite 1 von 4
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blonder Tongue Labs and Innovative Systems Enable Current and Legacy SMB and Hospitality Video Systems for IP Multicasting NXG Platform with IP Multicast and OTT Unicast Significantly Reduces Operating Cost, Space and Time when SMB's Upgrade their IP Video OfferingsOLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Beta Test of Its Threat Intelligence Platform by Fortune 500
Molecular Partners Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares in ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling ...
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap(R) Index
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Anticipated Closing of Merger
Badger Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering as a Capital Pool Company
Hannover House Positions MyFlix as the Next-Generation in Home-Streaming
Lincoln Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $750,000
Caduceus Receives OTC Pink Current Status
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
RushNet Inc. Cancellation of Proposed Reverse Split
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...