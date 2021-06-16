 
Spark Aligners Receive FDA Clearance For Orthodontic Treatment Of Kids, Giving Parents A New Option With Significant Treatment Advantages Over The Leading Competitor

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.06.2021   

-- Newest Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner System For Straightening Teeth Now Treats Younger Patients with Both Primary & Secondary Teeth with Simple to Complex Orthodontic Issues --

BREA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ormco Corporation, a global leader of orthodontic solutions, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the use of its Spark Clear Aligner System for orthodontic treatment in patients with both primary and secondary teeth (mixed dentition), providing the green light for orthodontists to treat their younger patients who can benefit from clear aligner therapy.

Designed to fit the lifestyle of today's active kids and teens, Spark Clear Aligners are now one of the few brands approved by the FDA to safely and effectively treat younger patients with cases that range from simple to more complex. Spark Aligners are a doctor-directed treatment option that is clearer, more comfortable, and stains less than the leading aligner brand. In fact, 96% of patients prefer Spark Clear Aligners to the leading brand based on clarity and comfort.1 Spark Aligners have created thousands of healthy smiles worldwide since 2019.

"My son and I have been so happy with his experience using Spark Aligners," said Mrs. Strecker, a parent of a 9-year-old who needed treatment for spacing as well as AP correction. "Our orthodontist recommended Spark because he achieved outstanding results with other patients and told us the material used in Spark Aligners would be the clearest option while also being more comfortable than the leading competitive alternative. Because people could barely notice he was wearing aligners, my son felt confident during his entire treatment. We saw his smile change dramatically in about 3 months and treatment completion with a beautiful smile in 5 months. We are big Spark fans!"

Spark Aligners are made with TruGENTM material, the latest innovation in proprietary branded aligner material. TruGEN resists stains better and is even clearer than the leading aligner material. The edges are polished and smoother to avoid the occasional discomfort that can result from other aligner brands. Unlike online or at-home aligner products that eliminate the important role of the orthodontic specialist, Spark Aligners involve an experienced doctor in every aspect of treatment. 

