DGAP-DD SUSE S.A. english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
Adrian T Dillion
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status2
Member of the Supervisory Board
b)
Initial notification/Amendment3
Initial notification
