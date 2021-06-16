 
DGAP-DD SUSE S.A. english

SUSE S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.06.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name1

Dr Ariane Reinhart

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status2

Member of the Supervisory Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment3

Initial notification

15:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SUSE S.A. english
