Former Penn National Gaming, Inc. Executive Carl Sottosanti Appointed to Fubo Gaming’s Board of Directors

Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), has appointed former Penn National Gaming, Inc. executive Carl Sottosanti to its board of directors and as chairman of its gaming compliance committee effective immediately.

“With extensive experience in the gaming industry, including almost 18 years as an executive at Penn National, Carl will bring valuable industry and unique legal and compliance insight to Fubo Gaming,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “I’m looking forward to working with Carl as we set to transform streaming and betting into a combined interactive television experience.”

“I am excited to join Fubo Gaming’s board of directors,” said Sottosanti. “Their talented team and unique content and technology will be a potent combination in the growing interactive wagering space.”

From 2014-2020, Sottosanti served as executive vice president and general counsel of Penn National, a leading gaming company with 42 gaming facilities in 20 jurisdictions and a growing online gaming/media business. He joined Penn in May 2003 and focused primarily on M & A, gaming development opportunities, corporate governance and compliance. Among the many large transactions Sottosanti led from the legal side at Penn National were its recent Barstool Sports and Pinnacle Entertainment acquisitions.

Prior to joining Penn National, Sottosanti held senior legal roles at Sanchez Computer Associates, a leading international banking software company, and Salient Three Communication, a diversified telecom company. He began his career with Schnader Harrison, a large Philadelphia law firm, and also has extensive teaching and lecturing experience on gaming and business law topics. Sottosanti received his JD from Villanova University School of Law.

About Fubo Gaming

Fubo Gaming Inc. is a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) that launched in 2021. Complementing fuboTV’s leading sports streaming platform, Fubo Gaming aims to provide a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting and interactive gaming. The online wagering experience, Fubo Sportsbook, is expected to launch in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals. Fubo Gaming is based in Chicago.