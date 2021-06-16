JPMorgan Chase Furthers Commitment to Closing the Housing Affordability Gap for Black and Latinx Households

Today, JPMorgan Chase announced new steps to address the housing affordability gap as part of its $30 billion commitment to help advance racial equity and drive an inclusive recovery. By combining its unique set of business, data, policy and philanthropic resources, the firm aims to improve housing affordability and stability as well as homeownership opportunities for Black and Latinx households. This includes:

Addressing housing stability, affordability and wealth creation: A five-year $400 million philanthropic commitment that includes low-cost loans, equity and grants targeted to nonprofits and organizations in the affordable housing space that work to improve affordability and stability for Black and Latinx households; Creating more paths to affordable and sustainable homeownership : New Chase Community Home Lending Advisor role to help more people on the journey to homeownership, and actively engaging with industry partners and regulators to find ways to address gaps in the residential appraisal process; Making data-driven policy recommendations : The JPMorgan Chase PolicyCenter will partner with policymakers and community leaders to advance data- and evidence-based solutions to tackle housing challenges.

“We’re trying to address some of the barriers to affordable housing and homeownership to help provide family stability and build generational wealth for Black and Latinx families,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Whether you rent or own your home, more families deserve fair, sustainable and accessible options and businesses have a responsibility to develop housing solutions for those who lack access to opportunity.”

1. Addressing Housing Stability, Affordability and Wealth Creation

JPMorgan Chase’s five-year, $400 million philanthropic commitment will help tackle the housing crisis for Black and Latinx households. The firm will launch new housing initiatives to advance affordability and stability in underserved communities across the U.S.:

Working with the Urban Institute to identify, test and scale innovative affordable housing solutions, such as eviction prevention programs and ways to address appraisal gaps, to better serve Black and Latinx households;

to identify, test and scale innovative affordable housing solutions, such as eviction prevention programs and ways to address appraisal gaps, to better serve Black and Latinx households; Collaborating with Center for Community Investment at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy to advance solutions such as preserving affordability of existing homes and expanding community ownership models in Chicago, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans and Seattle.

Due to the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a critical need to help stabilize housing for Black, Latinx and other households of color. JPMorgan Chase will: