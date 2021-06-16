 
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Danimer Scientific, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) securities between October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021 (the “Class Period”) have until July 13, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Danimer Scientific class action lawsuit. The first-filed case is Rosencrants v. Danimer Scientific, Inc., No. 21-cv-02708, and it is assigned to Judge Margo K. Brodie of the Eastern District of New York.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Danimer Scientific securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Danimer Scientific class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Danimer Scientific class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Danimer Scientific class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Danimer Scientific class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Danimer Scientific class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Danimer Scientific class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Danimer Scientific class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than July 13, 2021.

In December 2020, Live Oak Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), consummated a business combination with Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., a performance polymer company specializing in bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. Following the business combination, Live Oak changed its name to “Danimer Scientific, Inc.,” changed its business to legacy Danimer Scientific’s business, and replaced its management with legacy Danimer Scientific’s management. Since 2020, Danimer Scientific has sold polyhydroxyalkanoates (“PHAs”) commercially under its proprietary “Nodax” brand name for usage in a wide variety of plastic applications including water bottles, straws, and food containers, among others. Danimer Scientific has touted Nodax as a 100% biodegradable, renewable, and sustainable plastic, which is purportedly superior to traditional plastics because of its advanced biodegradability. Danimer Scientific attributes Nodax’s advanced biodegradability to microorganisms in nature that eat the bioplastic.

