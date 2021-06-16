 
Assurant Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the United States

Assurant has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities and company. The honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

“Holding true to our Assurant Foundation focus on Protecting, Connecting and Inspiring, our employees bring the Assurant Cares spirit to life by volunteering with our charitable partners to strengthen the communities where we live and work,” said Alan Colberg, CEO of Assurant, Inc. “We greatly appreciate the commitment to positive social impact embodied by the Points of Light and the outstanding work of the honorees that join us in 2021 on The Civic 50.”

“Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities,” said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. “We thank Assurant for their investment in the communities where they live and work and look forward to supporting them in leveraging their time, talent and assets to make transformational change.”

On June 16, Points of Light will publicly announce and celebrate The Civic 50 2021 honorees as part of a virtual event that will feature highlights from the survey including equity and diversity findings, new corporate racial equity research presented by Edelman CEO, Lisa Ross and a conversation on corporate leadership in advancing equity with PolicyLink CEO Michael McAfee and Points of Light CEO, Natalye Paquin.

Since it was launched in 2012, The Civic 50 has provided a roadmap for good corporate citizenship and showcases how committed companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the center of their business. The survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about The Civic 50 and honorees, please visit www.Civic50.org.

# # #

About Assurant
 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters’ insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future. The Assurant 2021 Social Responsibility Report and additional information about Assurant’s ESG strategic initiatives is available online at socialresponsibility.assurant.com.

About Points of Light
 Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

