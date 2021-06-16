 
L3Harris Technologies Unveils XL Extreme 400P Emergency Responder Radio

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has expanded its XL platform of Project 25 (P25) radios to include the new XL Extreme 400P, the first and only handheld radio designed to meet the most rigorous two-way, portable RF device standards for emergency responder communications.

The XL Extreme radio and all new speaker microphone combine to create a solution designed for optimal performance under severe environmental conditions, such as those experienced by firefighters, military personnel and hazmat units. The rugged nature of the device allows the XL Extreme to be suited for any agency with users operating in extreme environments.

“The XL Extreme is designed to meet, and in many cases exceed, the latest industry-accepted fire protection standards as we continue our mission to address the most demanding needs of our customers,” said Nino DiCosmo, President, Public Safety and Professional Communications, L3Harris. “We leveraged the breadth of L3Harris’ expertise in developing this product, combining the most advanced RF technologies used in military tactical radios, with product materials that allow space vehicles to survive the heat of atmospheric reentry. The result is an extremely survivable, high-performing radio that the industry has never seen.”

The XL Extreme 400P has demonstrated ruggedness and uncompromised voice quality, withstanding some of the most punishing testing for two-way portable RF devices, including flame exposure at more than 1,700°F / 950°C. The result - heat-resistant thermal materials, a reinforced watertight seal, and unique thermal-rated displays.

The XL Extreme delivers clear audio transmission and reception with industry-leading noise cancellation, operates over multiple broadband networks and includes integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Built for ease of use, the XL Extreme series offers heavy-duty ergonomics like glove friendly knobs, and a large emergency button as well as customer demanded features like visual group indicator providing quick confirmation that all users are on the same group or channel.

“From start to finish, L3Harris went ‘All In’ on the development of the XL Extreme radio to make sure that our customers have exactly what they need for their missions,” said DiCosmo. “We incorporated best-in-class features and functionality to make this device easy to use, and we backed it up with unprecedented testing to prove its durability and crystal-clear communications in the harshest environments. We’re excited to get the XL Extreme into our customers hands.”

L3Harris’ Public Safety and Professional Communications is a leading supplier of communications systems and equipment for public safety, federal, utility, commercial and transportation markets. The business has more than 80 years of experience in public safety and professional communications and supports more than 500 systems around the world.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about radio capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

