Nutanix Recognized as 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Vendor for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private, hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. This is the 3rd year that Nutanix has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice vendor in this space.

"Organizations globally are rapidly adopting hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) as part of their journey to hybrid and multicloud environments, and the pandemic has only accelerated this trend,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “Our customers look to Nutanix to provide flexible and simple solutions, as well as to eliminate the heavy burden of maintaining legacy 3 tier infrastructure. To us, being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure is another great proof point of how we’re helping our customers simplify and modernize their IT infrastructure while preparing for a multicloud future.”

The Nutanix cloud platform, based on the company’s industry-leading HCI integrates compute, virtualization, storage, networking, security, and containers, significantly simplifies day to day management of a company’s IT environment一including over 80% faster deployment and less unplanned downtime, as well as nearly 60% more efficient infrastructure management一 often resulting in significant cost savings and freeing IT’s time to focus on strategic efforts. The Nutanix cloud platform also extends from private to public clouds, currently available on Amazon Web Services, with support for Microsoft Azure under development, providing a best-in-class solution to help organizations as they navigate the challenges of managing hybrid and multicloud environments.

HCI adoption continues to increase among organizations looking to modernize their IT infrastructure and build the foundation for their hybrid and multicloud environments, with Gartner expecting a 16% compound annual growth rate for hyperconverged systems and strong demand in 2021↿. Customers are increasingly looking to Nutanix for HCI solutions that not only deliver performance and reliability but also support a growing variety of use cases, including mission-critical databases, cloud native applications, business critical applications, and end user computing.