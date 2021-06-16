 
checkAd

CenterWell Senior Primary Care to Open Four Senior-Focused Care Centers in South Louisiana

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open four new senior-focused care centers in South Louisiana by early 2022, giving seniors in Denham Springs, Hammond, Covington, Slidell and surrounding areas access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to healthcare.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers in the country, delivering care to approximately 57,000 patients in its more than 65 centers, with continuous growth plans. CenterWell opened 15 new centers in the past year, and up to 20 are expected to open this year.

“We do things a little differently from the traditional primary-care center,” said Brienne Loy, M.D., primary care Regional Medical Director for Louisiana. “Rather than a transactional model of healthcare, in which a healthcare professional treats one specific condition, we take a more holistic view, in which we assess all of the patient’s needs, including their emotional wellbeing, their access to food and transportation and other factors that can affect their health. Then we develop a plan to address each of those needs.”

Each new CenterWell Senior Primary Care location in South Louisiana will be staffed by board-certified physicians and nurses, and patients will have access to clinical pharmacists, behavioral health specialists and social workers, who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. CenterWell is planning to hire approximately 30 employees overall, and all positions offer competitive salaries and benefits.

New centers scheduled to open between September and December include these locations:

Covington
 66 Park Place
Covington, LA 70433

Denham Springs
 2314 S. Range Avenue
Denham Springs, LA 70726

Hammond
 2240 W Thomas Street
Hammond, LA 70471

A fourth area center is planned for Slidell in early 2022, with an address to be announced later.

The new CenterWell facilities are looking to fill the following positions as soon as possible with qualified candidates.

  • Area Medical Director
  • Primary Care Physicians
  • Physicians Nurse Practitioner or Physicians Assistants
  • Medical Assistant
  • RN Care Coaches
  • Certified Coders
  • Front Office Medical Record Clerks
  • Referral Coordinators

To learn more about employment opportunities or to apply for positions, visit the CenterWell career site at PatientFocusedCareers.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Humana Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CenterWell Senior Primary Care to Open Four Senior-Focused Care Centers in South Louisiana CenterWell Senior Primary Care will open four new senior-focused care centers in South Louisiana by early 2022, giving seniors in Denham Springs, Hammond, Covington, Slidell and surrounding areas access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Moderna and Magenta Partner to Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Updated Variant Booster ...
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
 Luminar Debuts Blade, a Design Vision for Our Autonomous Future
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Danimer Scientific Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to ...
QAD Partners with Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions (VIAS) Mexico
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
West Virginia PEIA Renews Humana as Health Insurer for Retirees
14.06.21
Humana Announces Agreement to Acquire onehome
10.06.21
League and Humana Partner to Digitally Transform Healthcare Experience for Millions of Members
09.06.21
CenterWell Senior Primary Care to Open Six Senior-Focused Care Centers in Atlanta
09.06.21
Humana Names Carolyn Tandy Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer
02.06.21
PQA Presents CarePlus Health Plans with its Excellence in Quality Award
02.06.21
Humana to Host Virtual Biennial Investor Day
01.06.21
CenterWell Senior Primary Care Extends its Value-Based Care to People with Original Medicare
27.05.21
Humana Ranks #1 in J.D. Power Commercial Member Health Plan Study for Second Consecutive Year in Florida and Texas
18.05.21
2021 Bold Goal Progress Report Shows Humana Medicare Advantage Members Maintained Their Overall Health In 2020, Throughout Pandemic