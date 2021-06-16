Molson Coors Beverage Company Refreshes Imprint Strategy for Greater Impact

The updated strategy reflects the importance of both social and environmental issues as well as the critical role businesses have in finding and implementing meaningful, long-term solutions. Molson Coors new People pillar prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion while the refreshed Planet pillar maintains the Company’s focus on water, climate and packaging. As a global beverage company with roots in beer, alcohol responsibility remains one of Molson Coors foundational priorities and core values.

“At Molson Coors, we are committed to supporting our people and the planet in ways that are responsible and sustainable for the long-term,” said Gavin Hattersley, Chief Executive Officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “We’re proud that we’re taking meaningful steps toward building a more equitable society and a more inclusive beer industry by strengthening our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. But these steps are just the beginning of the work we must do, and we look forward to reporting more progress on our journey each year.”

Creating a Greater Imprint on People

Molson Coors new People strategy, centered on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, guides how the Company operates internally as well as how it will continue to grow on its revitalization journey. New People goals include increasing people of color representation in the U.S. by 25 percent and improving representation of women on an enterprise-wide level by 2023.

In addition to ensuring stronger, more diverse representation within the enterprise, Molson Coors has programs in place to empower and support employees as well as partners throughout its value chain. In 2020, Molson Coors donated $1.5 million to organizations across the U.S. at the national and local levels focused on fighting racial injustice.

“Representation is a critical first step to building an inclusive workplace,” said Steven Brown, Vice President of Diversity Equity Inclusion at Molson Coors. “Women and people of color are and have historically been underrepresented within the beer industry. We recognize that we have an opportunity to drive more inclusivity within our industry, and we take our role in this seriously. At the same time, representation is only one element of an equitable society. We are continuing to build new programs and find new ways we can make meaningful impacts within our communities as well.”