Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Analyses From Its Rare Liver Disease Programs at The International Liver Congress 2021

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a leader in rare liver disease, today announced its participation in The International Liver Congress taking place virtually June 23-26, 2021. The company will be presenting an integrated safety analysis of maralixibat in 86 patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). Mirum will also be unveiling a multi-national survey of patient reported outcomes data from pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP), conducted in collaboration with ICP Support, a leading patient advocacy group focused on ICP, based in the United Kingdom.

Abstract PO-1285:

An integrated analysis of long-term clinical safety in maralixibat-treated participants with Alagille syndrome

Abstract PO-2657:

Patient perspectives on pruritus in intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy: a multinational survey

All posters will be available on The International Liver Congress website beginning Wednesday, June 23 at 8:00 a.m. CEST (2:00 a.m. ET).

About Maralixibat

Maralixibat is a novel, minimally absorbed, orally administered investigational drug being evaluated in several rare cholestatic liver diseases. Maralixibat inhibits the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT), resulting in more bile acids being excreted in the feces, leading to lower levels of bile acids systemically, thereby potentially reducing bile acid mediated liver damage and related effects and complications. More than 1,600 individuals have received maralixibat, including more than 120 children who have received maralixibat as an investigational treatment for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). In the ICONIC Phase 2b ALGS clinical trial, patients taking maralixibat had significant reductions in bile acids and pruritus compared to placebo, as well as reduction in xanthomas and accelerated growth long-term. In a Phase 2 PFIC study, a genetically defined subset of BSEP deficient (PFIC2), patients responded to maralixibat with an increase in transplant-free survival. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted maralixibat Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of pruritus associated with ALGS in patients one year of age and older and for PFIC2. Maralixibat was generally well-tolerated throughout the studies. The most frequent treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea and abdominal pain. Until maralixibat is approved and available for prescribing, the medication is available to patients with ALGS through Mirum’s expanded access program. For more information, please visit ALGSEAP.com. For further information about maralixibat’s ongoing studies in pediatric liver disease, please visit the study websites: Phase 3 MARCH study for PFIC and Phase 2b EMBARK study for biliary atresia.