ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) Launches First Suite of 2x Daily Leveraged ETFs

ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG), leading exchange-traded fund issuer, announced today the launch of their first suite of 2x Daily Leveraged and Inverse ETFs: ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (Ticker: AWYX), ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (Ticker: SILX), and ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners (Ticker: SINV). ETFMG becomes the first issuer to launch Leveraged ETFs utilizing the new ETF Rule.

Each ETFMG 2x Daily Leveraged or Inverse ETF is designed to seek daily leveraged investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (2x) or 200% (or -200% with respect to any 2x Daily Inverse ETF) of the performance of its benchmark index. The funds do not seek to achieve their stated investment objective over a period of time greater than a single day.

The 2x Daily Leveraged and Inverse ETFs will give investors 2x exposure to themes already offered by ETFMG: travel technology (AWYX) and junior silver mining exploration and production (SILX and SINV).

“We’re very excited to be the first issuer to provide investors a way to gain leveraged exposure to some of our existing first-to-market thematic ETFs,” says Sam Masucci, CEO and Founder of ETFMG. “There is clear demand for leveraged ETFs, and these new products will give traders the means to access high-growth themes with magnified exposure.”

“Thematic and innovative index creation is at the heart of our company, and we are delighted that ETFMG has selected Prime Indexes to support the growth of its ETF suite,” said Kris Monaco, Managing Partner of Level ETF Ventures, owner of Prime Indexes. “We are proud to expand our relationship with ETFMG, and confident that its new leveraged ETFs will benefit from the success already achieved in those same themes.”

While ETFMG 2x Daily Leveraged and Inverse ETFs share similarities with non-leveraged ETFs there are two fundamental distinctions that impact the way they are managed and the way they perform:

  1. Each dollar invested provides $2 of the performance of the benchmark daily, which means 200% or 200% of the inverse (or opposite), of the daily risk and volatility.
  2. Seek to magnify the returns of their benchmarks for a single day; returns for periods greater than a day are impacted by compounded daily leveraged returns during the period.

