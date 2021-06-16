 
AIG Further Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes

On May 11, 2021, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced that it commenced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) and solicitations of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) for certain outstanding notes.

The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the SunAmerica Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021, and AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the AIG Life Holdings Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021 (each, an “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement”) and the related letters of transmittal, which set forth a more comprehensive description of the terms of each Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The Tender Offers consist of an offer to purchase any and all of the following series of notes:

Title

Original Issuer

CUSIP No.

7.57% Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures, Series A

American General Corporation(1)

00138GAB5

8 1/8% Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures, Series B

American General Corporation(1)

00138GAC3

7 ½% Notes due 2025

American General Corporation(1)

026351AU0

6 5/8% Notes due 2029

American General Corporation(1)

026351AZ9

8 ½% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2030

American General Corporation(1)

00138GAA7

8.125% Debentures due 2023

SunAmerica Inc.(2)

866930AB6

7.05% Notes due 2025

SunAmerica Inc.(2)

86703QBJ9

7.00% Notes due 2026

SunAmerica Inc.(2)

86703QBN0

5.60% Debentures due 2097

SunAmerica Inc.(2)

Wertpapier


